Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,183 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $252.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.74. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

