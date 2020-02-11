Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

NYSE LOW opened at $121.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

