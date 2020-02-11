Atwood & Palmer Inc. Grows Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 2.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 5.85% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $18,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,093,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

JMBS opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.