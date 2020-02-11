Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $10.70 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for 1.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hologic worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hologic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.