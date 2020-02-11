Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $11.28 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $64.61.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

