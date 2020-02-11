Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $17.71 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.61% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $17,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth $168,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 254,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 198.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth $8,628,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $50.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

