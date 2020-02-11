Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,074,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,510,000 after buying an additional 299,356 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,265.0% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,301,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,765 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 521,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,852 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

