Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

