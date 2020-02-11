Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $22.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

