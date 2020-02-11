Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 198.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

