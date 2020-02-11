Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,419 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

