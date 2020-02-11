Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 9,261 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $21.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

