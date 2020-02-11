Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 1,991 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Walmart by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 312,098 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,573,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,870,000 after buying an additional 78,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $330.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

