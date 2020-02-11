Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 68,476 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,476 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 2.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of United Rentals worth $18,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 33,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

NYSE URI opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.90 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.14 and a 200-day moving average of $138.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

