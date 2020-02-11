Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 7,550 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for about 2.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $17,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $250,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 999.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 11,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

