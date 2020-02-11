Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 9,731 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $9,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,132 shares of company stock worth $3,970,910. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

