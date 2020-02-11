aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director Acquires $1,016,000.00 in Stock

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director Paul Schimmel acquired 254,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,000.00.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,738. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. aTyr Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of aTyr Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

