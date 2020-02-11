AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Up 121.4% in January

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the January 15th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,922. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $643.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.