Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACB opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Pi Financial downgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

