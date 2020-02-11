Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.87 million.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$2.08 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$1.96 and a 12 month high of C$13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.99.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight Capital lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.13.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

