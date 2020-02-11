Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Reduced by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,368 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $56,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,398,000 after acquiring an additional 557,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,686,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 169.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 280,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after acquiring an additional 176,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.40 and its 200 day moving average is $167.44. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $146.79 and a twelve month high of $180.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,750. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.