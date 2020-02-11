AutoNation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,352 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,404% compared to the average volume of 54 put options.

AutoNation stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,755 shares of company stock worth $20,036,688 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in AutoNation by 48.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AutoNation by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

