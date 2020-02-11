AutoNation’s (AN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cfra

AutoNation (NYSE:AN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Cfra in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.86. 1,927,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,687. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,291.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in AutoNation by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.