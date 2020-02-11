Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Avanos Medical posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,214,000 after buying an additional 256,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,718,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 325,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 189,800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 143,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNS traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,843. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.52. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

