Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Update

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 13,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 284,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 117,193 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,760,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,528,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,144. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 30.00. Avantor has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

