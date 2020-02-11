Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Avnet has a payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 506,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,282. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

