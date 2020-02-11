Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 773.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 849,502 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1,605.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 570,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 537,110 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 199,128 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 2,657.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 185,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,497,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.37. 273,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,952. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

