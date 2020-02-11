Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Paige also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of Avrobio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00.

AVRO traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.21. 1,444,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,470. Avrobio Inc has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avrobio Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Avrobio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVRO. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avrobio from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avrobio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

