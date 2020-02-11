Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AXGT opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $98.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.22. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXGT. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

