Azbit (AZ) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Azbit has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $5,977.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Azbit has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Azbit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BW.com and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Azbit alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $568.49 or 0.05799306 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00056814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00128026 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Azbit Profile

Azbit (CRYPTO:AZ) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 126,772,048,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,216,492,717 tokens. Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com.

Buying and Selling Azbit

Azbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.