B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES)

B. Riley Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Tuesday Morning accounts for 0.4% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 1.86% of Tuesday Morning worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Tuesday Morning by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,402,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tuesday Morning by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUES opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.88. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.93.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $324.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. On average, analysts expect that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TUES. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

