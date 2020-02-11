Bailard Inc. Buys 4,483 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.68 and its 200 day moving average is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

