Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,120 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of Banc of California worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,061,000 after acquiring an additional 29,563 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banc of California stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 9,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,455. The firm has a market cap of $836.01 million, a P/E ratio of 565.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. Banc of California Inc has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

