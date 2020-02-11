Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.12 ($7.12) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.47 ($6.37).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

