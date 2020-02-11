Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,360 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 417,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 167,080 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,968,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 229,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 132,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,334. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

