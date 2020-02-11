Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €4.70 ($5.47) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.23 ($4.92).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

