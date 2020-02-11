Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Up 50.1% in January

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the January 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.684 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

