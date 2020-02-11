Bank Of Princeton’s (BPRN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Bank Of Princeton stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.61. Bank Of Princeton has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

