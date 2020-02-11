BANKEX (BKX) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, BANKEX has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. BANKEX has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $108,285.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BANKEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Simex, Bittrex, Upbit and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BANKEX Token Profile

BKX is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,000,000 tokens. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, Simex, Upbit, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

