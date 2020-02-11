Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $247.14 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,050 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.3% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $247,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

