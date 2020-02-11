Barclays Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $325.00 Price Target

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $325.00 target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.12.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,151. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.35. The company has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.