Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €82.50 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €82.50 ($95.93) target price from Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.42 ($73.74).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER traded up €3.64 ($4.23) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €78.64 ($91.44). 1,124,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.32. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a 1-year high of €72.18 ($83.93). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.