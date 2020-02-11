Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

NYSE:BCS opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Barclays has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,244,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 223,585 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 611,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Barclays by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 573,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 136,825 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 45.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 442,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.