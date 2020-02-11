Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

