Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

BSET stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 million, a P/E ratio of -56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

