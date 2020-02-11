Bata Tops One Day Trading Volume of $266.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Bata has a total market capitalization of $62,685.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bata has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bata

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, SouthXchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

