Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Baxter International worth $75,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 3,773.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 50.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $91.86. The stock had a trading volume of 158,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,165. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $95.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

