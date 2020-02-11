Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Up 45.1% in January

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.85. 1,702,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,833. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.39. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $71.93 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Baxter International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Baxter International by 17.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.