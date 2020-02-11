Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

BAMXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Commerzbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.31. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

