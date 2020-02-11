BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 97,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

